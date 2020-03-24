While the purchase of a product or service mainly depends on its quality, the customer experience now plays a more and more significant part in many firms’ corporate identity. Implementing tools in order to better guide the customer and help him/her make his or her decision has become vital. The result is a more informed choice and the certainty that you have made the right purchase. Therefore, it is essential to find the most relevant tools and understand their impact on consumer satisfaction: self-care is the best commercial weapon that innovative firms can rely on.

The relationship to the brand is determined by a successful experience

Today, the brands and firms have one mission: selling both a product and a convincing purchase experience. While all markets are becoming increasingly competitive, the relationship between a firm and their clients should be handled with care in order to better differentiate from competitors.

From the first information collected to the decision to buy, and even to the after-sales follow-up, each step counts to help build a relationship based on trust and to rapidly gain market share. Experience has proven that firms who can create a satisfying customer experience increase their revenue more efficiently than the others. Customers’ loyalty and referral are key assets in a dehumanized commercial world, where customers lack qualified interlocutors.

The advice and support that come before the purchase are now essential: people want to obtain precise information about the product’s nature and features. The purchasing process is also a great challenge as any product must be easy to find and to buy. Clear buying process, quick and close-to-home delivery and above all, complete tracking: those are the keys to building a good image, but also to being more responsive if a problem occurs.

Finally, enhancing the relationship to every customer and following up each sale are at he heart of a successful experience: a firm must be able o show that they value their customers’ opinion and to offer quick solutions. It is now no longer possible to stop caring once the product has been sent. 95% of clients say they would be willing to trust a firm again if that same firm had been able to solve a previous issue.

Self-care as a value chain round the purchase experience

Self-care is a constantly mutating concept gathering all tools and processes that make the purchasing experience more satisfying. Some of its levers are now essential: a newsletter that informs and anticipates the needs, a FAQ that easily solves basic issues concerning the product, a satisfaction survey that will help correct the journey’s flaws. Those elements are only the basis of the concept, and every customer expects to find them when visiting a commercial website.

In order to improve their offer, firms now need to innovate and better understand the individual needs of each client:

The CRM tools are essential to better centralize the customers data and to deal with all requests successfully. They will help creating a flawless follow-up: interactions between the buyer and the firm will be easy to access in case of a particular request. The result: improved responsiveness and a reinforced corporate image

The use of web analytics tools is ideal to generate a more individual offer by knowing each customer's needs and behavior in detail. Customized emails, highlighting of relevant products following a purchase and in-depth advice are valued by the longer. A better knowledge of the customers is also a good way to achieve a firm's commercial objectives while limiting useless operations.

Web users often want to solve simple issues by themselves. The most recent tools, like voicebots and chatbots, answer simple questions without involving too many qualified people. Regarded as innovating and useful, those tools nurture themselves along time with all the requests they have to answer in order to offer more and more relevant solutions. They represent a true saving for the firm and a pleasant experience for the customers facing a minor problem.

The benefits of automated follow-up

Customers now want to participate and to receive dynamic answers! Self-care tools offer an immediate, more individualized and often automated response to the most basic questions. The dynamic FAQ, the chatbots, the video supports and the follow-up tools ensure that the requests are put into a framework and generate more confidence. The user will then feel autonomous and fitted with the essential to solve his/her own problems.

The other great benefit of this approach is that it frees the human support from low added-value requests. They will be available to deal with complex demands and then contribute to the firm’s efficiency.

First of all, it is necessary to check that the chosen tools are adapted to the firm’s business and to it’s clients’ typology. The final goal: creating an image that combines innovation and humanity and focus on satisfaction after the purchase. By fulfilling that essential goal, any firm can ensure a long-term success.